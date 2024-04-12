UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE (UKA) TO HOLD VIRTUAL RALLY
Lusaka-Friday, 12th April 2024
In light of the illegal decision by both the Zambia Police and Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to refuse member parties of the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA, to hold a public rally in Kafue, the Alliance members will hold a virtual rally on Saturday, 13th April 2024 between 13:00hrs-15:30hrs.
The Virtual Rally will be broadcast on various media platforms.
The rally will be addressed by the UKA Council of Presidents.
We invite you to join in solidarity as we hold Government accountable and continue to expose their tryranical and dictatorial rule.
DATE; Saturday, 13th April 2024
TIME; 13:00HRS-15:30HRS
PLATFORMS; MEDIA AND SOCIAL-MEDIA PLATFORMS
Issued by;
Saboi Imboela
Chairperson- Media
United Kwacha Alliance- UKA
