UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN COURT FOR HOUSE BREAKING

A STUDENT of a named University in Lusaka has been dragged to court for house breaking and theft.

Appearing at the Lusaka magistrate court before magistrate Mutinta Mwenya was Lavender Nakachima accused of stealing items valued at K16, 147.00 the property of Daniel Kaunda.

When the matter came up for return of bench warrant, magistrate Mwenya revoked Nakachima’s police bond and sent her to Chainama mental hospital after her sister informed the court that she was a mental patient and has been talking to herself.

The court was informed that Nakachima had been missing court since last year October without any reasons.

It is alleged that Nakachima on July 11, 2022 in Lusaka in the Lusaka, did break and enter in the dwelling house of Kunda and did steal therein 2 pairs of Shoes, 1 Deodorant Stick, 1 Face Lotion, 1 after Shave Cream, 1 Lacoste After Shave, 1 Loreal Face Wash, Ear pods, 1 Toothpaste, 1 IPhone 6, 1 HTC Shaving Machine, 1 Power Bank, Charging Cables, 1 Organ Oil, 1 HP Desk Top Monitor and 1 Pen altogether valued at K16,147.00.

However, after a report from her sister that the accused had mental health conditions and usually runs away from home, the court sent her to Chainama mental hospital to determine whether she is able to stand trial.

Magistrate Mwenya said the accused even took plea and cross examination was conducted which indicates that she is okay.

“I have revoked your police bond, I will take you to the hospital instead so that the doctors can examine your mental capability and will be able to give a report if you can stand a trial or not,” she ruled.

She adjourned the matter to April, 5 2023 for report from the doctor.

