Unveiling the Truth: Responding to the Recent BBC Report on TB Joshua and SCOAN

In light of recent events, where the legacy of our dearly departed Senior Prophet TB Joshua and the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has come under scrutiny through a BBC falsely staged and cunningly edited video so-called “investigative” report, we find it imperative to address the concerns raised with love, clarity, and the unwavering commitment to truth.

While Prophet TB Joshua and his ministry are no strangers to controversy, one might have anticipated that the transition to glory of the Prophet would bring an end to the onslaught of calumny and false allegations against his person. However, it appears that this marks the “commencement of another new beginning” — a formidable, world-institutional assault on the cherished legacy of our esteemed father, Senior Prophet TB Joshua.

The report, although touted as investigative, appears to be a continuation of the ongoing spiritual battle against the Church of Christ. Even as we mourn the passing of our beloved Prophet, it seems that forces opposed to the Gospel seek to tarnish the cherished legacy he leaves behind.

In the face of these challenges, we are compelled by our commitment to truth and transparency to provide a comprehensive response, addressing specific allegations presented in the report.

Addressing Allegations of Physical Violence and Torture: We categorically repudiate the allegations of physical violence and torture brought forth in the report. The SCOAN has consistently been a sanctuary of safety and refuge for those in distress. The absence of concrete evidence to substantiate these claims challenges the accuracy of the allegations, and SCOAN stand firm in prioritizing the well-being of their members and those that comes there for refuge. Refuting Allegations of Sexual Assault and Forced Abortions: The report includes spurious accounts of sexual assault and forced abortions allegedly committed by our Father, TB Joshua. We vehemently reject these claims, understanding that similar accusations in the past were later recanted by individuals who admitted to being coerced and financially induced to make such allegations. We condemn all forms of sexual violence and call for a thorough examination of these allegations to ascertain their accuracy. Clarification on Miracle Healings and Faith Practices: Allegations of manipulation of miracle healings have been raised. We maintain that the faith healings in the SCOAN adhere to the highest ethical standards. The countless documented instances of healing, supported by medical reports, attest to the authenticity of these miracles. We welcome independent investigations to validate the genuineness of these manifestations of God’s grace. Prioritizing the Safety and Well-being of Former Members: Acknowledging the spiritual battle at hand, we extend love and forgiveness to those behind the fabricated report. Understanding the influence of dark forces, we do not see them as enemies but as individuals misguided by hatred. The SCOAN doors remain open to all seeking deliverance, and we invite those with grievances to come forward. Our commitment to justice and freedom remains unwavering, as we believe in the redemptive power of God’s love.

We stand dedicated to truth, justice, and transparency. The principles of compassion, integrity, and faith that Prophet TB Joshua and the SCOAN have exemplified over the years continue to guide us. We are convinced that, in the face of adversity, the gates of hell shall not prevail against the Church of God.

May the love and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ abound in our hearts, guiding us through these challenging times. Amen!!

Emmauel!! God is with Us!!

