UNZA LECTURERS AND RESEARCHERS USE THEIR OWN RESOURCES TO BUILD NEW UNZALARU OFFICES

UNZALAR SECRETARIT BUILDING COMMISIONED

The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has commissioned its newly constructed secretariat. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Brenda Mwika Tambatamba, who graced the occasion, congratulated UNZALARU for building their own office complex and urged other trade unions to emulate what UNZALARU has done.

And UNZA Acting Vice Chancellor’ Prof Anne Sikwibele, in a speech read on her behalf by the Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Boniface Namangala, said UNZA management was happy to see that the dream the union had to own its own secretariat has come to fruition.

Prof Sikwibele said despite having differences in labour opinions between Management and the Unions, it was gratifying to see that the union and management were able to work together on this development.

Meanwhile, UNZALARU President, Dr Andrew Phiri, thanked his members for their support and patience during the construction process.

Dr Phiri revealed that the UNZALARU secretariat was constructed using internal funds generated from its members, local materials as well as local contractors.