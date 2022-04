UPDATE: MONGU MAYORAL BYE – ELECTIONS

Ichipani scoring zeros in the Mongu by-election



Mala polling station results

Nyambe Muyumbana UPND – 50

Kamwengo Kamuti PNUP – 0

Mundia Francis PF – 0

Katimba ward in Monze

Hamunyangwa poling station,

UPND 196

DP 10

MONGU MAYORAL BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

MULAMBWA PRIMARY – 03

UPND 80

PF 10

PNUP 04



MINISTER CONFERENCE HALL 01

UPND 115

PF 08

PUNP 07



MULAMBWA PRIMARY 01

UPND 64

PF 08

PUNP 02





KAMBULE BAIT HALL- 01

UPND 76

PF 03

PNUP 02

Nalikwanda constituency mongu district

Imalo

UPND 136

PF 9



Matamena

UPND 99

PF 3

Siyobe



UPND 168

PF 0

Nalisindi

UPND 71

PF 2



Lwandui

UPND 133

PF 22

Simulima

UPND 88

PF O



Loma

UPND 170

PF 1



Mukoko poling station

UPND 109

PF 11

Pnup. 10



CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM KAMBULE WARD (MANDANGA COMMUNITY SCHOOL POLLING STATION)

UPND = 314

PF = 34

PNUP = 08

TOTAL VALID VOTES CASTED IS = 356

NO REJECTED VOTES.

Sishemo polling station

UPND 88

PNUP 3

PF 2

Maala polling station in lealui lower

UPND 50

PF 0

*MONGU MAYORAL RESULTS UPDATE*

1.Lealui upper Holy Cross

UPND 163

PNUP O2

PF 0 (ZERO)

Rejected 2

2. Tungi polling station

UPND – 83

PF – 10

PNUP – 07

3. Malabo Poling Station

Upnd 47

Pnup 2

Pf 1

4.Holy Cross polling station.

*Results*

UPND 165

PF 0

PNUP 2

Rejected 2

5. Zen liwanika Nursing school

UPND 172,

PF 12

pnup 11

Lealui lower

UPND 142,

PF 2

Nyuta polling station in Nalikwanda

UPND 86

PF 2

Nalwei polling station

UPND 132

PF 2

Nakanya ward

UPND 538

PF 60

PF LOSES IN LUKUTU WARD IN NORTHERN PROVINCE



Palangoto poling station in Lukutu Ward:

UPND 128

SP. 204

PF. 25

DP. 02

Ing’andu kapelembe Poling station Lukutu Ward

UPND 60

SP. 58

PF. 20

DP. 01

Mwine menda Poling station in Lukutu Ward

UPND 278

SP. 32

PF. 17

DP. 00

One Poling station Malekani being awaited at the totaling centre