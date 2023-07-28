UPDATE ON LIKILI BUS ACCIDENT: FOUR PEOPLE DIE, 25 SERIOUSLY INJURED AS GOVERNMENT PROBES ACCIDENT

Police in Kabwe have recorded a fatal road traffic involving four fatalities which occurred today Friday July 28, 2023 at about 06:30 hours near Amadous farm along the Great North Road.

Involved was unidentified male driver who was driving a Freightliner Truck registration ADC 1358 and trailer registrations AEZ 1440 and AEZ 1468 from North to South with one passenger on board.

Also involved was unidentified driver who was driving a Zoung Tong bus property of Likili bus service registration number BCF 212.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the accident occurred when the Zoung Tong bus driver was overtaking improperly hence went and collided with the oncoming Truck from the opposite direction.

Hamoonga says as a result of the impact the driver and his lorry boy from the Truck died on the spot while from the bus the two Male adults died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries.

He says twenty five passengers sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Kabwe Central hospital.

Hamoonga adds that the truck horse has been extensively damaged and the bus had the front part extensively damaged.

….and Transport and Logistics Minister FRANK TAYALI says government has instituted investigations in the accident which occurred in Kabwe’s Mulungushi area. Mr. TAYALI says a team of officers from the Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA is on the ground investigating the caused the accident. He says action will be taken against Likili.

The Minister says government has instituted investigations in the accident which occurred in Kabwe’s Mulungushi area.

Mr. TAYALI says a team of officers from the Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA is on the ground investigating the caused the accident.

He says action will be taken against Likili Motors after a full report on the cause of the accident.

Mr TAYALI has told parliament that Government is concerned with the continued loss of life that has involved yet another bus belonging to Likili Motors.

Mr TAYALI was responding to Roan Member of Parliament JOEL CHIBUYE during the matters for urgent public importance session.

Barely three weeks ago,, Six people died in an accident involving another Likili bus and a TAZARA passenger train in Mpika.