HH’S TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY: UNDER PF, THERE WERE NEVER SUCH UPDATES BUT PF THUGS AND CADRES WOULD JUST BE EMPLOYED LIKE SECRET LOVERS

PRESS STATEMENT:

UPDATE ON THE RECRUITMENT EXERCISE OF THE ELEVEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND SEVENTY – SIX (11,276) HEALTH WORKERS IN THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

MONDAY, 11TH APRIL 2022

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS

I AM PLEASED TO UPDATE YOU THE MEDIA AND THE NATION AT LARGE ON THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS OF THE 11,276 HEALTH WORKERS.

I WISH TO INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT SO FAR THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION HAS SUCCESSFULLY APPOINTED AND ESTABLISHED HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES IN NINE PROVINCES OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA. SUBSEQUENTLY, THE DISTRICT HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SUB COMMITTEES HAVE ALSO BEEN ESTABLISHED. THE TENTH HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES IN WESTERN PROVINCE SHALL BE ESTABLISHED THIS WEEK.

THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION HAS ALSO DEVELOPED AND SHARED GUIDELINES WITH THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES AND SUB COMMITTEES AT PROVINCIAL AND DISTRICT LEVELS RESPECTIVELY. THIS IS IN THE SPIRIT OF IMPLEMENTING THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT REFORMS THAT CALL FOR EQUITY, INCLUSIVENESS, FAIRNESS AND MERITORIOUS APPOINTMENTS TO THE PUBLIC SERVICE.

DEAR COLLEAGUES, THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT REFORMS ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED TO PROMOTE EFFICIENCY AND EFFECTIVENESS IN THE PUBLIC SERVICE.

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS

IN LINE WITH THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT’S INTENTION TO ENHANCE OWNERSHIP, EQUITY AND INCLUSIVENESS, THIS RECRUITMENT PROCESS HAS BEEN DECENTRALIZED AND HAS COMMITTED TO ENSURE THAT PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES ARE CONSIDERED. I MUST MENTION THAT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH HAS ENGAGED THE ZAMBIA AGENCY FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES TO ENSURE THE ACTUALIZATION OF THIS COMMITMENT.

ADDITIONALLY, A MULTI-SECTORAL APPROACH WAS ADOPTED INVOLVING KEY STAKE HOLDERS AMONG OTHERS, CABINET OFFICE, PUBLIC SERVICE MANAGEMENT DIVISION, MINISTRY OF FINANCE, ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION, SPECIAL DIVISION, EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA, CHURCH MOTHER BODIES AND YOU THE MEDIA.

INCLUDED ALSO, ARE THE HEALTH SECTOR UNIONS, THAT IS, ZAMBIA UNION OF NURSES ORGANIZATION, ENVIRONMENTAL AND PUBLIC HEALTH UNION OF ZAMBIA, BIOMEDICAL UNION OF ZAMBIA, HEALTH WORKERS UNION OF ZAMBIA AND ZAMBIA NATIONAL UNION OF HEALTH AND ALLIED WORKERS.

FURTHER, A CONSORTIUM OF HEALTH PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS COMPRISING, ZAMBIA INSTITUTE OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH, BIOMEDICAL SOCIETY OF ZAMBIA, ZAMBIA SOCIETY OF PHYSIOTHERAPY, PHARMACEUTICAL SOCIETY OF ZAMBIA, ZAMBIA MEDICAL LICENTIATE PRACTITIONERS ASSOCIATION, ZAMBIA ASSOCIATION OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENTISTS, CLINICAL ANAESTHETIST ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA, ZAMBIA OPHTHALMOLOGICAL SOCIETY AND BIOMEDICAL EQUIPMENT ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA HAVE ALSO BEEN ENGAGED.

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS

AS YOU ARE AWARE, THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF HEALTH WORKERS INITIALLY CLOSED ON FRIDAY, 1ST APRIL, 2022. HOWEVER, DUE TO THE OUTCRY BY THE PUBLIC ON THE NEED TO HAVE AN EXTENSION, THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION EXTENDED THE ADVERTISEMENT PERIOD BY THREE DAYS FROM WEDNESDAY, 6TH APRIL, 2022 TO FRIDAY, 8TH APRIL, 2022. THE RECEIPT OF APPLICATION LETTERS BY THE DISTRICTS HAS SINCE CLOSED EXCEPT FOR THE OPTOMETRY TECHNOLOGISTS WHICH WILL CLOSE ON TUESDAY, 12TH APRIL, 2022.

I WISH TO INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICES AND PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE RECEIVED AN OVERWHELMING RESPONSE. SO FAR, A PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT SHOWS THAT THE VARIOUS INSTITUTIONS HAVE RECEIVED AN ESTIMATED ONE HUNDRED AND NINE THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN (109,777) APPLICATIONS BROKEN DOWN AS FOLLOWS;

PROVINCE.

TOTAL NO. OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

CENTRAL

11,354

COPPERBELT

19,778

EASTERN

9,232

LUAPULA

7,013

LUSAKA

21,301

MUCHINGA

5,918

NORTH – WESTERN

7,781

NORTHERN

6,428

SOUTHERN

13,269

WESTERN

7,703

GRAND TOTAL

109,777

KINDLY NOTE THAT THESE NUMBERS WILL INCREASE WHEN THE VARIOUS DISTRICTS AND PROVINCES ACCOUNT FOR ALL APPLICATIONS RECEIVED FROM THE EXTENDED PERIOD AND THE ADVERTISEMENT OF THE OPTOMETRY TECHNOLOGISTS.

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS

AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS AND IN VIEW OF THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT REFORMS, THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS WILL BE CONDUCTED AS FOLLOWS;

1. DATA CAPTURING – 13TH TO 20TH APRIL, 2022

ALL HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES AND HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SUB COMMITTEES AT DISTRICT AND PROVINCIAL LEVELS WILL UNDERTAKE DATA CAPTURING OF ALL APPLICATIONS RECEIVED.

2. SCREENING, SHORTLISTING AND SUBMISSION OF SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS – 21ST TO 30TH APRIL, 2022

a. AT THE DISTRICT LEVEL, THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SUB-COMMITTEES SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SCREENING AND SHORTLISTING OF ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS FOR APPLICATIONS RECEIVED.

b. FOLLOWING THE SCREENING AND SHORTLISTING PROCESS AT DISTRICT LEVEL, THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SUB-COMMITTEE SHALL SUBMIT RECOMMENDATIONS OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES TO THE HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AT PROVINCIAL LEVEL.

3. VALIDATION AND RECOMMENDATION OF SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS – 1ST TO 6TH MAY, 2022

THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AT PROVINCIAL LEVEL SHALL VERIFY, VALIDATE AND RECOMMEND SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES TO THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH HEADQUARTERS FOR ONWARD TRANSMISSION TO THE SELECTION BOARD COMPRISING MINISTRY OF HEALTH HEADQUARTERS, PUBLIC SERVICE MANAGEMENT DIVISION AND THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION.

4. PROCESSING OF RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS – 9TH TO 19TH MAY, 2022

THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION, SUPERINTENDING OVER THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH HEADQUARTERS AND PUBLIC SERVICE MANAGEMENT DIVISION SHALL FURTHER VERIFY, VALIDATE AND SELECT SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES FROM THE HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES.

5. PUBLICATION OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES – 22ND TO 24TH MAY, 2022

THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SHALL PUBLISH A LIST OF ALL SUCCESSFULLY SELECTED CANDIDATES IN BOTH THE PRINT AND DIGITAL MEDIA.

6. ISSUANCE OF APPOINTMENT LETTERS AND REPORTING – 26TH MAY TO 25TH AUGUST, 2022

a. THE APPOINTMENT LETTERS OF ALL SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE COLLECTED AND DISTRIBUTED TO THE APPOINTEES BY THE RESPECTIVE PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICES AND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICES.

b. THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE EXPECTED TO COLLECT THEIR APPOINTMENT LETTERS AND REPORT TO THEIR STATIONS WITHIN THREE MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF ISSUANCE OF THE APPOINTMENT LETTERS.

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS

I WISH TO ASSURE THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE ANTI – CORRUPTION COMMISSION WILL CLOSELY MONITOR THE RECRUITMENT EXERCISE IN LINE WITH THE ANTI – CORRUPTION ACT NO. 3 OF 2012 TO ENSURE STRICT ADHERENCE TO THE SELECTION CRITERIA AND GUIDELINES. THE SPECIAL DIVISION (OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT) SHALL ALSO BE PRESENT AT THE DISTRICT AND PROVINCIAL LEVELS TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE TO THE LAID DOWN RECRUITMENT GUIDELINES.

THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SHALL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE UPDATES TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON THIS IMPORTANT UNDERTAKING.

I ALSO WISH TO ASSURE THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE RECRUITMENT EXERCISE SHALL CONTINUE IN THE SUBSEQUENT YEARS UNTIL THE BACKLOG IS CLEARED.

I THANK YOU.

MR. PETER MUMBA

COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON