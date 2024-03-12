UPND A GOVERNMENT OF LIES, DECEPTION – ECONOMIC FRONT

…Zambians will never forgive the UPND for gross mismanagement of food security

Economic Front would like to warn and remind the UPND govt that Zambians will have no place in their hearts to forgive them for their deliberate gross mismanagement of food security in the nation by carelessly exporting and depleting our maize stock reserves for selfish interests.



A serious and dangerous decision which has caused many Zambians failing to afford a bag of mealie meal, in some instances forcing Zambians to line up to access ZNS meal meal in most parts of the country, a senario which went with the UNIP days.

Now the nation has to import maize from Tanzania and Uganda ,where we exported ,likely at higher cost than the benefits we got as a nation which we have not even been told.



The assurance by the Information Minister Mr Cornelius Mwelwa that Zambians should not panic that govt will make the commodity available and affordable cannot be accepted and trusted because not very long ago the Agriculture Minister Mr Mtolo Phiri made a similar statement and assurance on the floor of the house and the situation today is different.



It’s difficult for Zambians to trust the UPND govt because they have a hallmark of lying and duping Zambians since their time in opposition until today.

Fewdays Nsensema

Chairperson for Information and Media

ECONOMIC FRONT PARTY

11 TH MARCH 2024