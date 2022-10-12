UPND ACCUSED OF SLOWLY BECOMING A COPYCAT OF PF

By Chileshe Mwango

Human Rights Defender Brebner Changala has accused the ruling UPND of slowly becoming a copycat of the Patriotic Front which became unpopular due to its interference in the country’s governance system.

Mr. Changala has charged that the behaviour of the top UPND leadership is disappointing as some of the statements being issued are reckless and border on anarchy.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changala claims that the ruling party’s top leadership is testing Zambians as a way of trying to see what their response would be by sending influential members of the party to raise such statements.

Mr. Changala says what is even more worrying is that the president is also detaching himself from the media where he can clarify on some of these statements coming from his party functionary.

His statement follows sentiments attributed to UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso who is quoted as having said that the Zambia Police should first consult the party when making arrests.

But when contacted for a comment, UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda said while police may not necessarily need to consult the UPND when arresting party members, they must be professional.

Ms. Imenda cited a case in which Sikongo District Commissioner Charles Akende was arrested by police while he was in a presidential convoy on Monday this week, an act she says was embarrassing to the President.

PHOENIX NEWS