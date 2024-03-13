UPND AND ITS LEADERS NEED PRAYERS THEY HAVE LOST IT!- Fred M’membe

UPND AND ITS LEADERS NEED PRAYERS THEY HAVE LOST IT!

Truly, it is shocking that the UPND and Its leaders that used social media to fet into power now think that they can fully regulate social media.These platforms are not Zambian owned, and they are accessible anywhere and everywhere, including in the diaspora, from where many Zambians can hold them to account for their corruption, divisiveness, and other unpatriotic tendencies.

Are they going to regulate podcasts on Zambia operated from overseas? It is folly to think they can do this without being able to control the global online media space.

This is how failure looks like. Awe bafilwa and in their failure they are causing the Zambian people more stress! Bafilwa chachine!

We need change!

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party