UPND CADRE SHOT BY PF POLICE IN 2016 HAS DIED

Mwazanji Mumba has passed away.

By SmB cic press reporter

Mwazanji Mumba used to be a supporter of UPND in Kamulanga ward 9, Jack Compound, Lusaka province. he was with Shamoba and Mapenzi Chibulo in the incident were Shamoba suffered gum dislocation and mapenzi short dead and many more Injured.

He has been in pain for a long time from the bullet injury. On July 8, 2016, Mwazanji was shot with others by members of a political group in police uniforms while Edgar Lungu was in charge. Since then, Mwazanji has been in pain well not getting the right help. Sadly, we lost him yesterday.

MHSRIP