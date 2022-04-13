UPND CADRES HAVE NO CONSTITUTIONAL MANDATE TO PROTECT HH – CiSCA

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has told off UPND cadres that they have no constitutional mandate to protect President Hakainde Hichilema.

CiSCA Chairperson Judith Mulenga disclosed in a statement that Society is saddened by the growing trend of unconstitutional utterances by some senior ruling UPND members.

Mulenga said the recent utterances by the Copperbelt Minister and Provincial Party Chairperson Elisha Matambo cannot be allowed to continue in a multi-party democracy.

Mr Matambo had instructed UPND cadres to start dealing with those insulting President Hichilema.