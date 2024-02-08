UPND CAUTIONED AGAINST PERSECUTING OPPOSITION ALLIANCE

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Zambia Wake Up Party Leader, Howard Kunda, has urged the United Party for National Development –UPND- to avoid persecuting other parties for forming alliances, citing their own pre-2021 election collaborations which facilitated their ascension to power.

Mr Kunda, a former Member of Parliament for Muchinga Constituency, stresses that opposition parties frequently unite to challenge the ruling government, a strategy that has historically proven successful.

In an interview Mr Kunda said the formation of such alliances is a common practice and asserts the right of opposition parties to engage in them.

Mr. Kunda adds that Zambians seek leadership capable of addressing economic hardships and emphasizes his current focus on expanding his party, and further said he has no intention to join the alliance at the moment.

PHOENIX NEWS