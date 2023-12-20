UPND CELEBRATES RECRUITMENT OF 3500 HEALTH WORKERS

THE United Party for National Development-UPND in Southern Province has lauded Government for recruiting 3, 500 health workers.

UPND Southern Province Youth Chairman, Mweemba Malambo, tells Byta FM News that the Party Leadership is happy to see young people being considered for the employment.

Malambo, who is also Magoye Member of Parliament, says the recruitment process was fairly done.

And Moomba Member of Parliament, Fred Chatila, has described the recruitment of 3, 500 health workers as a fulfilment of the UPND campaign promise to the youths.

He says over 50 000 youths have so far been recruited into the Civil Service since the UPND formed Government in August, 2021.

