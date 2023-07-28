UPND COMMENDS COPPER QUEENS HEROIC EFFORTS AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP

Lusaka ( 27.07. 2023) – The United Party National Party heartily congratulates and thanks the Copper Queens Zambia Women Football Team on their historic participation in the FIFA World Cup.

We watched our national team represent Zambia on the global stage of women’s football for the first time with immense pride.

Even in the face of adversity, the Copper Queens exhibited remarkable talent, persistent perseverance, and commendable sportsmanship during their World Cup adventure.

We applaud the team’s tremendous effort in their matches against Japan and Spain.

As a ruling party, we thank the Copper Queens for their excellent accomplishments.

Their appearance at the FIFA World Cup demonstrates the strength and advancement of Zambian women’s football.

Despite the fact that the results did not go our way, their participation surely had a huge impact on the development of the sport in our country.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s remark of pride in the Copper Queens’ performance reflects the feelings of the entire nation. His exhortation to the team to be strong and steadfast in the face of adversity matches the Zambian people’s unwavering support and belief in the Copper Queens.

We appreciate that competing in such a prominent international tournament is no simple task, and the Copper Queens have accomplished something very extraordinary.

Their commitment, hard work, and sacrifice in representing Zambia has inspired millions throughout the country, and they have become role models for ambitious young footballers, particularly young girls, who now have a dream to pursue.

The United Party for National Development reiterates its commitment to sponsoring women’s football and all sports in Zambia at this time.

We are firm believers in the ability of sports to unite the nation, develop talent, and instill values such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

As UPND we will continue to endeavour to create an environment that supports female athletes and gives them equal opportunities to achieve in their respective professions.

‘Your efforts have made us proud, and your perseverance has sparked a renewed interest in women’s football in Zambia. ‘

UPND commits to continuing to promote and invest in the development of women’s football and other sports, ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to excel on a national and worldwide level.

Finally, UPND congratulates the Copper Queens on their outstanding performance at the FIFA World Cup.

‘Your adventure has only just begun, and we are confident that you will continue to flourish on the international stage. You may be confident that you have the undying support and love of a whole nation behind you.’

