UPND CONCERNED WITH ABUSIVE LANGUAGE BY PF MPs DURING PRESS BRIEFING

The UPND is concerned over the use of vulgar language by the Patriotic Front -PF -during the press briefing by some members of parliament yesterday.

UPND Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA says the mis-information and deceit of information by the PF is abhorring.

Mr MWEETWA has described the utterances as toxic meant to pollute the sanity of the political arena anchored on the rule of law and respect of human rights.

Addressing the press in Livingstone, Mr MWEETWA says the political hypocrisy by the PF is reaching unprecedented levels.

He says the use of vulgar language by the PF is unacceptable and unzambian.

Mr MWEETWA has called on ZAMBIANS to reject the PF as it is allergic to good morals and are abusing the democratic space extended to them by the UPND.

Meanwhile, Assistant -General Duties in the Office of the UPND Secretary General, BEN PHIRI says the PF has continued to exhibit desperation for political visibility.

Mr PHIRI says all visits undertaken by VVIP’s to Zambia are premised on existing diplomatic guidelines that uphold the highest levels of decorum.

He says the PF should realise that they CAN NOT sneak in a merit deficient request to see Vice President KAMALA HARRIS.

ZNBC