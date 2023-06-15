UPND, DISCIPLINED PARTY-CHIVUBE

June 14,2023 – Choma

United Party for National Development UPND National Trustee Grace Chivube says she is elated to preside over an organized political party.

Speaking today in Choma Central during the Party mobilization tour , Ms Chivube was delighted to witness the massive development in the district.

The National Trustee further expressed happiness on how the Constituency Development Funds has completed the construction of some schools that were on foundation for a longtime.

“As UPND National Trustee, I would like to express my gratitude on how the Constituency has benefited and utilized the Constituency Development Funds CDF.Am happy to note that the local leadership is swiftly responding to the presidential directive of taking development across the country.You and I can attest that UPND policy direction means well to all the people regardless of one political affiliation,” Said Mrs Chivube.

She further commended president Hakainde Hichilema for spearheading decentralization approach to development adding that this noble cause will make the country a different place.

” I would also want to thank my top leadership and our president Hakainde Hichilema for his continued support towards CDF utilization as evidenced through the recent allocation of 156 CDF monitoring motor vehicles to all the Constituencies in the country,” said Mrs Chivube.

She called on the community leadership to help government realize it’s plans of taking development across the country.

And Kulunda ward councillor of Choma Central Constituency Ms Lungowe Sikwibele was elated by UPND-led government commitment towards investment in education sector.

Mrs Sikwibele added that she was surprised to witness how New dawn government has completed all the constructions in a small period of time that started a longtime ago

“As the area councillor,I would want to commend the UPND government for championing investment in education.This classroom block started in 2005 but it was not completed untill when the New dawn administration took over power.This clearly demonstrate that the party is walking it’s talk ,” said the councillor.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM