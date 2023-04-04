UPND GOES FOR MUNIR ZULU FULL THROTTLE

By Michael Nyumbu

SOUTHERN Province United Party for National Development – UPND Chairperson Billard Makwambo has described Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu as an individual without brains, who should leave Southerners out of his tribalism insanity.

He was reacting to remarks made by the Lumezi law marker, claiming that the villagers of Lumezi are more intelligent than villagers of Bweengwa.

Makwembo cautions Zulu to respect the people of Southern Province, saying the party will not tolerate hate speech.

He says Zulu should not blame the people of Southern Province for his recent arrest, but must blame it on his decision to make allegations without having evidence.

Makwembo questions why the Patriotic Front party has not condemned Zulu for his remarks.

Recently, Southern Province Patriotic Front – PF Chairperson Leonard Siachona said his party was still analyzing the statement by Munir Zulu to see if it was tribal or not.

