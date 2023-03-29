UPND GOES FOR MUNIR ZULU

By Auspine Sichoombe

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) National Management Committee Senior Member, Grace Chivube, has strongly warned Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu to stop with immediate effect promoting tribalism in Zambia.

And Chivube has urged police to arrest anyone promoting tribalism in this country without delay.

Chivube says Zambia has been living in peace since independence and that no one should be given room to jeopardize peace the nation has been enjoying since independence.

She says Zambians should endorse One Zambia, One Nation motto which the New Dawn administration, under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is promoting.

She stresses that anyone promoting tribalism in Zambia should face the full wrath of the law.

Chivube, popularly known as MAMA G said this Wednesday, in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata district of Southern province.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9