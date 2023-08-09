UPND GOVERNMENT DICTATORIAL SURPASSING POLITICAL FREEDOMS- KBF

UPND GOVERNMENT DICTATORIAL SURPASSING POLITICAL FREEDOMS

Wednesday 9th August, 2023. #81

Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) is concerned over the eroded and shrinking opposition political freedoms in the country under the UPND government.

Opposition Political party leaders continue to be arrested on trumped-up charges, all in an effort to silence critical voices speaking against the misrule of President Hakainde Hichilema.

President Hichilema must, however, know that arresting opposition leaders with the latest being Socialist Party President Comrade Fred M’membe will not change his fast dwindling political clout among Zambians who feel cheated by his government.

He can arrest us all if he wants, but the writing is on the wall that his days are numbered come 2026 he will have to test his own medicine.

Zambians are expecting a leadership which must address the sky rocketing cost of living, the free falling Kwacha, the KCM, MCM impasse, the rising fuel prices, unemployment, destitution etc and not a government preoccupied with fixing opposition leaders.

Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF