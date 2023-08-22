UPND GOVT ABANDONS IT EARLIER DECISION TO RESTRICT MOVEMENT OF MEALIE MEAL AND MAIZE

By The FOX Newspaper

FIVE days after announcing the movement restriction of maize and mealie meal within the country, the UPND led government has rescinded its earlier decision.

According to a letter dubbed ‘Confidential’ and addressed to the Zambia National Famers Association (ZNFU) Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ), Grain Association of Zambia and National Association of Small-Scale Farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture has cancelled the restriction barely five days after effecting the decision.

Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi states that he needs to consult stakeholders now.

Details in the letter