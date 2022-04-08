“MAKANI ABIJA”
By Antonio Mourinho Mwanza
Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is NOTHING the UPND Government can do to bring down the prices of fuel… wow! Just wow:
- What happened to the middle men they said they will remove from the fuel procurement and supply chain?
- What happened to the corruption and theft of the K3 that they were accusing the PF of stealing per every litre of fuel; is the UPND also stealing the so called K3 or they are now stealing K9 since they have increased the fuel prices by K9 per litre in the last 6 months?
- What happened to the famous formula and calculations that President SAMMY was braggingly posting on his Facebook Page? Did he lose the spreadsheet or calculator inasoba?
It was all a PUNKA story!!!
LESSON
Governing a country requires honesty, wisdom and clear plans and effective policy frameworks.
You can use lies and propaganda to win an election but you can’t use lies and propaganda to govern a people. You need practical solutions not motivational speeches and blame-games.
UPND veteran member and national Chairperson, Hon. Steven Katuka is right when he says ba UPND need to pull up their socks because surely this is now MANYENGWE.
CONCLUSION
The UPND Government has no plan, no strategy and no solution to ‘fix’ the economy, thus things will only get worse, the price of fuel, the cost of living will worsen, we just have to prepare for more suffering.
I don’t know what you achieved by going to unza, clearly you are failing to understand what is going on. Upnd inherited a broken down economy which you left with huge debt and they are trying hard to correct it so you can’t expect everything to be fixed in a year. 8 years of damage Mr mwanza can’t be fixed in under a year. Iyo politics ba mwanza is long gone stop misleading people. You should be the last person complaining about the economy.
BA PF MWALISHALA MWASUNDILA MU MPOTO, ELYO LELO MULESEKA ABANENU NGA BAIPIKA ATI IFYAKULYA FILE NUNKA IMISU ESHO MWASHILE, TETI TU MI BWESHEPO PANTU NOMBA MUKESA NYELAMO. TRANSLATION ( PF URINATED IN THE POT DURING THEIR TENURE, TODAY WHEN UPND COOKS ANYTHING, THEY ARE THE FIRST TO CLAIM THAT THE FOOD SMELLS OF URINE, THE URINE WHICH THEY ADMINISTERED IN THE POT, WE CAN NOT BRING THEM BACK BECAUSE THEY WILL SHIT IN THE POT NEXT TIME AROUND.)
I this Mozambican telling us that PF had any plans for managing the economy other than fattening their personal pockets. Does using ZESCO money to pay his salary when he worked for PF amount to an economic plan? Let him not cry tribal when the law visits him.
Antonio is directly confirming that PF left a damaged economy that needs fixing. Can Antonio explain why the Zambian economy needs a plan and strategy to be fixed hardly a year since PF was removed from power?? The only plan and strategy Antonio will acknowledge is that of stealing public funds by those in power and failing to pay external and internal loans. Antonio is not capable of understanding what it takes for UPND to correct the PF broken economy inherited.
If they did not have any plans life would have been worse off considering the way you raped the economy of this country. In fact what we are seeing now is a recovery plan being implemented along side the development strategy to easy up the economic performance. Be real mr Mwanza
Believe you me, the issue of the increasing cost of fuel, high cost of doing business and living is what will sink the UPND government. W cannot run away from the fact that the UPND in opposition promised reduced fuel prices, a reduced cost of living and doing business in Zambia. It certainly should have known what was on the ground for the UPND to make these melodramatic promises, and neither did any one put a gun to the head of HH, as Kabimba said, for him to make these wild claims which are coming back to bite him, and bite him really hard. But what have we seen over the past eight (8) months of UPND rule contrary to the UPND wild claims? The cost of fuel was increased by the UPND in government even before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out despite their opposition UPND’s pledge to cut out PF middle men from the fuel supply chain, making it begin to look like the UPND just replaced PF middlemen with their own. A case in point is that of the already wealthy former Zambian speaker Mwanamwamba’s family that is alleged to be among the new UPND fuel suppliers. One would therefore be forgiven for thinking this is probably the more reason why even after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of fuel has continued to go up, though the UPND is now trying to hoodwink people into believing that the price of fuel is going up because of the war when it could not use the same argument for an increase in the price of fuel before the war. There is a problem with the UPND government’s messaging. Fact is the increase in fuel is actually fueling inflation. The cost of living is skyrocketing as prices of goods continue to go up. Given the all important role that fuel plays in the production of, trade in, and transportation of goods, the cost of doing business is also going through the roof. There is no respite for the average Zambian. We wait to see how the UPND government will be able to coherently justify to Zambians the continued increase in the price of fuel before and during the Russia-Ukraine war, the high cost of doing business and the increasing cost of living. No doubt, an alert Zambian opposition can use the confusion in the UPND camp in terms of its inability to connect with Zambians on this to gain political mileage from the current situation. We may in our individual capacities not like this. But that is indeed what the Zambian opposition is there for. It is therefore within Mr. Antonio Mwanza’s democratic right to call off the UPND bluff and make political capital out of this situation that is making Zambians ever more desperate.