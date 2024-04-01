UPND GOVT SOLD 51% SHARES OF MOPANI WITHOUT FOLLOWING DUE PROCESS- Fred M’membe

UPND GOVT SOLD 51% SHARES OF MOPANI WITHOUT FOLLOWING DUE PROCESS
The UPND and Mr Hakainde Hichilema have sold a major asset of the state, Mopani without following due process as required by Zambia’s constitution.
Article 210(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia states that;
(2) A major State asset shall be sold, transferred or otherwise
disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National
Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Members
of Parliament.
(3) For the purposes of this Article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and equity held by the Government, as prescribed.
Government has sold 51% shares of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) in Mopani Copper Mines, to Delta Mining Limited (Delta) of Dubai.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Bayama mwebo ask PF why they failed to revamp Mopani instead they just closed it? If you have nothing to offer to the Zambian people please sit down and keep on watching how the UPND is doing things in action and stop talking nonsense. No reasonable Zambian will hear from you bakandile imwe, empty tins always makes noise that is you and your fellow PF.KKKKKKKKKK
There’s no equity or shares held by the state in Mopani Copper Mines which have been sold. The shares were held by ZCCM-IH, a corporate body whose majority shareholding is held by IDC Ltd, another corporate body whose shares are 100% held by the Minister of Finance on behalf of the Zambian state. A corporation limited by share capital is a separate entity from its owners. It therefore follows that ZCCM-IH is different and separate from the Zambian state. The assets of ZCCM-IH are therefore not state assets but those of ZCCM-IH. That is a time-honoured principle in both business law and accounting.