UPND GOVT SOLD 51% SHARES OF MOPANI WITHOUT FOLLOWING DUE PROCESS- Fred M’membe

UPND GOVT SOLD 51% SHARES OF MOPANI WITHOUT FOLLOWING DUE PROCESS

The UPND and Mr Hakainde Hichilema have sold a major asset of the state, Mopani without following due process as required by Zambia’s constitution.

Article 210(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia states that;

(2) A major State asset shall be sold, transferred or otherwise

disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National

Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Members

of Parliament.

(3) For the purposes of this Article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and equity held by the Government, as prescribed.

Government has sold 51% shares of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) in Mopani Copper Mines, to Delta Mining Limited (Delta) of Dubai.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party