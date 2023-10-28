UPND administration will not be blamed for applying law on Lungu – Chama … he should have been more of a father figure than coming back to active politics

Davies Chama said to Daily Revelation that the law is the law and the UPND administration will not be blamed for applying it in terms of the implications of Edgar Lungu coming back to active politics in relation to the presidential benefits.

Former president Lungu announced his return to active politics today for what he described as attempts by those in power and their stooges to destroy the biggest opposition party in the country.

He called on all the opposition leaders to join him in the fight against the UPND administration. dailyrevelationzambia.com