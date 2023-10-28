UPND administration will not be blamed for applying law on Lungu – Chama … he should have been more of a father figure than coming back to active politics
Davies Chama said to Daily Revelation that the law is the law and the UPND administration will not be blamed for applying it in terms of the implications of Edgar Lungu coming back to active politics in relation to the presidential benefits.
Former president Lungu announced his return to active politics today for what he described as attempts by those in power and their stooges to destroy the biggest opposition party in the country.
He called on all the opposition leaders to join him in the fight against the UPND administration. dailyrevelationzambia.com
The UPND should stand up and show us that they are equal to the task. Lungu cannot be breaking the law willy nilly without consequences.
Govt has been telling us that everyone is equal before the law but they have been toothless in enforcing it. We now need proper action on this – Lungu is a foolish man and he needs to be the example to everyone.
We are also keen to see how the party constitution will treat Lungu. Some people have already hinted that the PF constitution requires someone who had left the party through resignation, retirement or defection to another party to apply for rejoining the party. I am sure even in the Civil Service, things are the same, if one decides to come back on contract after retirement, he has to apply and start as a new recruit, he can’t take the same position he held at the time of retirement. Those who are advising Lungu and Lungu himself are aware of this. As law abiding citizens, we are all obliged to honor both the party and republic constitutions.