UPND GOVT WORRIED ABOUT THE EXPULSION OF 9 PF MPS BY MILES SAMPA

By Correspondent

ACCORDING to Cornelius Mweetwa, the UPND government is worried about the expulsion of nine opposition PF members of parliament by Miles Sampa.

Mweetwa who is Chief Government Spokesperson, describes the expulsion of 9 PF MPs as an affront to democracy.

He believes that the expulsions are not an appropriate way of resolving internal wrangles in a growing democracy.

Mweetwa says there must always be opposing views within a political party which should be anchored on tolerance and co- existence.

According to Mweetwa, the President Hakainde Hichilema’s regime wants a vibrant opposition political party that can offer credible checks and balances