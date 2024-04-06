UPND has auctioned country’s future through mine sales, tax holidays – Sichinga … I wonder how they will manage to repay the restructured debt

Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says the UPND administration has auctioned the country’s future by selling the mines and giving them tax holidays, and does not see how Zambia will repay its restructured debts with official creditors and bondholders.

And Sichinga has questioned the sanity of paying Lazard $45 million for helping to restructure the country’s debt, which he said never happened when he and Hachipuka were negotiating for RCM and NCCM to form the former Zambia… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-has-auctioned-countrys-future-through-mine-sales-tax-holidays-sichinga-i-wonder-how-they-will-manage-to-repay-the-restructured-debt/