UPND HAS CONCENTRATED ON VENGEANCE, NOT DELIVERING – BISHOPS

FORMER President Edgar Lungu would have been a non-factor if the UPND had delivered development to the people with three years of being in power, Bishops Council of Zambia general secretary, Bishop Able Kaela has said.

Bishop Kaela said it makes a sad reading that the ruling party has spent three years in power trying to avenge what they endured in the opposition, arresting former leaders at the expense of development.

He said the hunger that has ravaged the country is too loud to be ignored by the government which has since shifted its focus to former President Lungu.

"Us who stay in the compounds feel the impact of the rising cost of living very badly but unfortunately the leaders we are supposed to look up to are busy chasing after a man who is no longer in power