UPND HAS FAILED TO INVEST IN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY – EFF

‌

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters-EFF President, Kasonde Mwenda, has accused the United Party for National Development-UPND government, of failing to sufficiently invest in alternative energy sources to spur the country’s growth.

Mwenda says the 47% decline of water allocation for electricity generation at the Kariba Dam by the Zambezi River Authority will have catastrophic consequences for industries and ultimately lead to a contracted Gross Domestic Product-GDP in 2024.

He has charged that the shortsighted approach of relying on hydroelectricity amid changing climatic conditions and reduced rainfall is not sustainable and needs a relook.

Mwenda says government’s failure to plan for alternative energy sources will have grave repercussions, both socially and economically

The opposition leader says government must be held accountable for its lack of foresight and failure to invest in alternative energy sources to meet demand and promote sustainable economic development.

‌

