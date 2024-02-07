UPND has relegated Zambians to poverty in favour of mining companies-Kalaba

UPND has relegated Zambians to poverty in favour of mining companies, says Kalaba

Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says the UPND administration has awarded mining companies with tax incentives and other tax holidays while relegating Zambians to the doldrums of poverty where they can’t benefit from their mineral wealth.

Speaking when he featured on Kapiri Mposhi’s KBC Radio special programme, Kalaba charged that President Hakainde Hichilema is a businessman first and foremost whose priority is to make profits from business entities.

He attributed the continued upward adjustment of fuel pump prices to lack of leadership by…