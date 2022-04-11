United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson, Ms Doreen Mwamba says peace in the nation has been restored as a result of ushering the new dawn government into office by the Zambian people.

She says Zambians are now free to exercise their rights without fear of being harassed or intimidated like it was before the August 2021 elections.

And Ms Mwamba has called on Zambians to put God first, and politics second, adding that without God who guarantees peace, nothing tangible can be achieved.

She was speaking in Lukutu ward in Luwingu district during a church service where various political party leaders were in attendance and prayed peacefully together.

She described the moment as unprecedented, were the opposition and the rulling parties could meet, worship and interact without fear of political harassment or intimidation.

In attendance, was democratic party president, Harry Kalaba, PF leader of the oppsition and presidential aspirant, Brian Mundubile, PF Masaiti MP, Micheal Katambo among others.

They are in Lukutu for this Thursday’s local government by-election

Meanwhile, Ms Mwamba who is also Community Development and Social Services Minister has encouraged people of Lukutu ward to vote for Peter Chanda, who is standing on the UPND ticket.

She said the UPND developmental agenda is visible for all to see, hence the need to vote for their candidate in order to guarantee not only development, but peace as well.

And UPND campaign manager for the Lukutu ward by-election, Mr Elvis Nkandu echoed the importance of upholding peace in the nation devoid of politics.

He said UPND is here to develop the country under a peaceful environment and further urged the people to vote for a UPND councilor in order to continue on the same developmental trajectory.

Meanwhile, the opposition political leaders all expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in Thursday’s local government by-election.