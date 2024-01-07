UPND HAS SCORED ON BRINGING HUNGER, CORRUPTION – Socialist Party

UPND HAS SCORED ON BRINGING HUNGER, CORRUPTION – SP

Lusaka, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Socialist Party National Youth Spokesperson, Stanley Muba’sa, has reminded UPND Consultant Mark Simfukwe that the UPND Government has only scored on bringing hunger and corruption in the country.

Mr. Muba’sa said the youth wing of the Socialist Party will stand by Party President Fred M’membe’s stance on the national issues he raised.

“The Socialist Party Youth League takes matters of public interest seriously. Recently, Incoming President, Dr. Fred M’membe raised many issues affecting the masses. He spoke widely on what makes our people live decent lives – the issue of responding to basic needs,” he said.

Mr. Muba’sa said the current Administration promised to reduce Mealie meal prices to K50, reduce fuel prices to K12, reduce fertilizer per 50KG to K250 among many other promises.

“The recent State Of The Nation Address by Dr. Fred M’membe was meant to speak for the masses who have continued to suffer at the hands of this administration that has intentionally made life difficult for the Zambians, and prioritize foreigners. In his bitter, tribal and divisive response, Mark Simuuwe elected to narrow the conversation to insults,” he said.

Mr. Muba’sa said President M’membe was only exposing the grand looting and stealing in the UPND Administration.

The SP Youth Spokesperson said the Agriculture Sector has gone down because cooperatives are only for UPND cadres.

Mr. Muba’sa said the SP will mobilize the financial sector to assist poor farmers get farming equipments and grow food on an industrial scale of which banks locally owned will be built to support this initiative.