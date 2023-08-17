UPND has suspended Northwestern youth chairperson Bruce Kanema after saying party structures across the country were neglected and in poverty

The UPND has suspended its Northwestern youth chairperson Bruce Kanema on charges of misconduct, a week after saying party structures across the country were neglected and in poverty.
But he said the truth
Very indiscipline. We don’t want people who cannot communicate with senior leaders and find solutions as a family. Do you go outside and start shouting that there is no toilet paper in the house? Suspend such people. That’s not leadership.