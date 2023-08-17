UPND has suspended Northwestern youth chairperson Bruce Kanema after saying party structures across the country were neglected and in poverty

2
UPND North Western Province Youth Chairperson Mr Bruce kanema

The UPND has suspended its Northwestern youth chairperson Bruce Kanema on charges of misconduct, a week after saying party structures across the country were neglected and in poverty.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Very indiscipline. We don’t want people who cannot communicate with senior leaders and find solutions as a family. Do you go outside and start shouting that there is no toilet paper in the house? Suspend such people. That’s not leadership.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here