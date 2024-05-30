UPND is brutal, intolerant, says B-flow

BRIAN Bwembya a social activist says UPND deceived Zambians to vote for them and the party has now shown its true colours of brutality and intolerance.

Mr Bwembya, popularly known as B-Flow said UPND had been applying selective application of the law and justice.

“Zambians were deceived by the UPND which has now shown us its true colours. They are brutal and lack tolerance.

“What I have observed in Zambia makes sad reading. Recently, someone from North-Western Province insulted former President Edgar Lungu and made threats on his life but nothing has been done. Those who make less crimes but are from the opposition, police move in quickly to arrest them.

“They put a deaf ear and blind eye when it is their own who has committed an offence like those insulting the former head of State,” Mr Bwembya said.

