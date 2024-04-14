UPND ISSUES 48-HOURS ULTIMATUM TO SOCIALIST PARTY ASPIRING COUNCILOR TO RETRACT HER ABDUCTION ALLEGATION

By Chileshe Mwango

The ruling UPND in Lusaka has issued a 48-hours ultimatum to Socialist Party’s Kaunga Ward aspiring councilor Maneya Mwale, to retract her statement alleging that she was abducted and threatened to be killed by party officials, failure to which she will be sued.

Recently, the opposition Socialist Party demanded for the arrest and prosecution of UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta and Lusaka District Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda, for allegedly abducting and threatening to kill 22 year old Kaunga Ward candidate Maneya Mwale by pointing a gun at her as she went to file in her nomination.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka this morning, UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta indicated that he will press charges against Ms. Mwale so that she can prove her accusations in the courts of law.

Mr. Mwaliteta has described the accusations as baseless, further calling on Ms. Mwale to render an apology to him for fabricating lies.

Mr. Mwaliteta says there is a deliberate ploy by desperate politicians, to portray the upnd as a violent political party to the world.

PHOENIX NEWS