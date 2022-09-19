UPND LEADERS ARE STINGY, PARTY IS CRACKING – Trymore Mwenda

UPND LEADERS ARE STINGY, PARTY IS CRACKING – MWENDA

The opposition Zambia Must Prosper party have noticed the lacunas that have emerged in the ruling UPND as noted by the ZMP President Kelvin Fube Bwalya.

ZMP Spokesperson Trymore Mwenda tells Byta FM in a statement that the cracks are self-inflicted and are as a result of a stingy leadership that does not care about the people that put them in office.

Mwenda states that barely two weeks ago, ZMP president Bwalya advised the UPND leadership to take care of people that helped in ushering them into office and address its dwindling popularity, but the ruling party through its Secretary General, Batuke Imenda resorted to calling the opposition party leader unjustified names.

Mwenda says the frustration in UPND is as a result of the anger by citizens in the country sparked by failed fulfillment of campaign promises made to Zambians by the government in power.

He urges the ruling UPND to immediately look at their policies and ensure they address the needs of Zambians in all parts of the country observing that it’s the duty of any responsible government to address problems facing its citizens.

He says it is unacceptable for the President to remain quiet and continue traveling the world when there are no drugs in hospitals with people across the country failing to meet the basic needs for their families.

He is calling on Zambians to never lose hope, as his party believes in servant leadership which is accountable to the people and fulfills promises unlike the UPND.