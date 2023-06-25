UPND LIKELY TO WIN 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS DUE TO LACK OF STRONG OPPOSITION- Political Analyst

UPND LIKELY TO WIN 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS DUE TO LACK OF STRONG OPPOSITION

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Political Analyst Francis Chipili has charged that the UPND is likely to win the 2026 general elections not based on its performance but due to the non-availability of opposition political parties that are capable of running the affairs of the nation once voted into office.

Mr. Chipili has told Phoenix News that strong opposition parties are critical in democratic elections but the challenge Zambians are facing is that opposition parties in the country have remained weak and unable to effectively provide checks and balances to the ruling party.

He is of the view that the Patriotic Front`s chances of bouncing back to power are slim, and that there are higher chances that the Socialist Party will soon become the biggest opposition party in the country but may not manage to win the 2026 general elections.

Mr. Chipili says the limited choices for citizens in the 2026 general elections will have a negative impact on the country’s democracy and has since called on opposition parties to organize themselves and effectively offer checks and balances to the ruling party.

