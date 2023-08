UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman donates K1,000 to the Organized Family towards their album video shots.

In the quest to keep the party strong and those who stood with UPND, the Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Mr Anderson Banda has pledged to stand and support the Organised family in their musical journey.

We encourage all leaders to emulate this Son of the Soil in the person of Anderson Banda.

Credit :DJ Sky Zambia