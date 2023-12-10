UPND MEMBERS IN KABWE COMPLAIN, “MILES SAMPA GROUP HAS MORE MONEY BEING GIVEN BY UPND SENIOR LEADERS”

UPND members in Kabwe have complained bitterly that the Miles Sampa faction has more money than its own UPND structures.

Apparently Sampa’s group sent a lot of money to some PF members who were instructed to work with UPND structures as they expected Miles Sampa to attend the Tutwa Ngulube’s Memorial.

But UPND members refused to work under the PF rebels and demanded that money be sent to UPND structures directly instead of the so-called PF members that were eating double.

“Miles Sampa is doing a UPND project to destabilize the Patriotic Front. He has been given more money than the UPND structures. Even here in Kabwe, a PF member, Samson Lupupa who is a former DC, received a lot of money and contacted us(UPND) to work together to cause confusion. He also brought PF t-shirts. But we dont know how much has been released to Lupupa. So, we resolved that Lupupa will work with the Police and not UPND structures. We also told the PS Milner Mwanakampwe to.contimue working with.Miles Sampa”.

They called on President Hakainde Hichilema not prioritize Miles Sampa but his own party structures.