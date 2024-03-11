UPND most corrupt regime in Zambia’s history – Makebi … ACC investigates forever when it involves UPND officials

Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu says the UPND administration is the most corrupt, than all the other governments put together, saying every day, there is a new scandal being reported.

And Zulu has lamented that the establishment of the Financial and Economic Crimes court was targeted to deal with those that were part… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-most-corrupt-regime-in-zambias-history-makebi-acc-investigates-forever-when-it-involves-upnd-officials/