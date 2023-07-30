UPND MPS ARE TRAITORS TO THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE- FDD

PRESS RELEASE

29.07.23.

Lusaka.

UPND MPS ARE TRAITORS TO THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE.

The shooting down of a motion moved by Petauke Central Member of Parliament Honourable Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda, in which he urged government to re-introduce the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, is an act of betrayal by the UPND Members of Parliament to the Zambian people!

It’s questionable and unbelievable, to see Honourable Members of Parliament, under the UPND, deny Zambians to have a Ministry that could guide them to uphold Christian values, especially that constitutionally, Zambia is a Christian Nation.

Reports of rejoicing by the UPND MPs, led by Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, when they successfully shot down such a progressive motion, as reported in the News Diggers edition of Thursday, July 27th, 2023, makes sad reading, in that the UPND has failed to uphold the

constitutional declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

Equating acts of various crimes by the PF regime to God’s Will and denying Him, a means of communication to His people, is tantamount to blasphemy!

The inertia by the Ministry to act when the PF attacked the UPND should not be used as an excuse for it not to be reintroduced.

The Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), as a party that believes in Christian values, therefore calls upon all Christian faith based organisations, particularly Churches and Church Mother Bodies to rise to the occasion and demand for the re-introduction of the Ministry if National Guidance and Religious Affairs as it is in tandem with the constitutional declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

Only an Atheist grouping can deny such a motion and as a country, we can not have such a government in place that goes against its own citizens wish with impunity, by denying them a Ministry charged with the affairs of their Christian beliefs.

Zambians must therefore arise and defend the declaration that defines Zambia as a Christian Nation and reject leaders that intend to rule the country in an unGodly manner, as Zambians have always turned to God in times of trouble.

Issued by: Caesar Liteta (CD)

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY – FDD NATIONAL SECRETARIAT.