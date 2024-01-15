UPND MUCHINGA PROVINCIAL CHAIRLADY MARGARET BANDA PUT TO REST

Mpika – Monday, January 15, 2024

Scores of people from different parts of Muchinga and the Northern Province, including the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) members and their top leadership, gathered today to pay their last respects to the late Muchinga Provincial Chairlady, Mrs Margaret Banda, at the funeral church service held at St. Margarets, United Church of Zambia in Mpika District.

Mrs Banda, who was until her death, the Provincial Chairlady, died on Thursday last week after a short illness and was laid to rest this afternoon at Mpika Cemetery.

Addressing the mourners during the funeral church service, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga, who represented President Hakainde Hichilema, conveyed the message of condolences on behalf of the party and government.

Mr Mubanga charged that the demise of the Galant woman was a great loss to the party, not only in Muchinga but to the country as a whole.

“To the family and the UPND leadership, the party is extremely saddened by the demise of the late Muchinga Provincial Chairlady, Mrs. Margaret Banda, who contributed so much to the growth of the party and had great ideas to ensure smooth leadership, he said.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu consoled the late Mrs. Banda’s family and described the late Muchinga Provincial Chairlady as a devoted member and one who served the party diligently.

Others present at the burial were UPND National Deputy Chairlady Mrs Edith Kamanga, Muchinga Province acting Chairman, Provincial Permanent Secretary, and District Commissioners, Shiwang’andu aspiring candidate Chilumba Chanda, among others.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM