UPND MUNALI CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATE LILLIAN MUTAMBO GOES FOR HER PARTY OVER THE ABDUCTION OF JAY JAY BANDA AND ATTACK ON CHISENGA

She Writes ✍️✍️

Good morning, I have never been a supporter of President Lungu this is a fact but this image says it all why The Mambilima MP’s house was b#rnt and now the Petauke MP is Missing.. Their association with Former President Edgar Lungu has made them the targ£Ts!! No one can tell me otherwise, the political party that is in power today in Zambia is filled with Bitterness, if you associate with ECL you suffer. Both Hon Chisenga and Hon JJ Banda have so much influence among the Youths so @ttacking them is to silence them.

Even though UPND formed government, their attitude and behaviour is like that of opposition. They have never worked all they do is blame ECL whilst they secretly give them selves mining licenses and are making money under the nose of Zambians. Their Manifesto promised the Youths heaven on earth and nothing has been done to empower the Youths especially those that worked for them. Go to the UPND secretariate you will weep. The youths that struggled for HH to become president, ri§King their lives beg for money daily, they have no jobs, No opportunities.

The truth is UPND is aware of the fact that in 2026 they will high likely loose their power and therefore in their plight of desperation they are trying to fix others in order to secure 2026. Power is sweet, they have tasted power after being in opposition for 25 years. UPND to me has proved that their aim to be in power was to av£nge ECL not to Govern! They have failed, totally failed, I said this in 2021 and my words have come to pass. Just the way many of us worked so hard to help them win the hearts of Zambians were treated so badly I knew that Zambianns would taste the wick£dness some of us experienced. Their hearts are too hard they can do anything to act holy yet they are not. I am glad Zambians have realised this and they are silent. They will discipline you in 2026

I couldn’t sleep, having spoken to some family members of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda you will weep, they are distressed.. UPND is good at Propaganda so right now they are channelling what happened to JJ Banda to his visits to his wives. From my observation, JJ was being trailed for a long time and they knew his nightly routine hence they captur£d him. The UPND associates are celebrating on social media as if what has happened is funny. Be careful with your mockery your 2026 even if you try you will lose. The more you behave like this the more many Zambians will open their eyes. Being back JJ Banda for the sake of peace, many are not speaking because they are in fear. Only those in the Diaspora are speaking.

Don’t assume because Zambians are silent that they are happy. I am connected to the grassroots, UPND is finished, they know this that is why they even had an emergency meeting last week trying to strategise. You think because we don’t talk about politics we don’t know anything. The ones who were even present give us such information. You are actually dining and betraying yourselves!

Release JJ Banda now, we want him back!!!