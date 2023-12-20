UPND must be stopped before they put this country to flames with their blatant abrogation of the Constitution- Celestine Mambula Mukandila

INSONI EBUNTU!

By Celestine Mambula Mukandila

UPND must be stopped before they put this country to flames with their blatant abrogations of the Constitution.

The ECZ has unfortunately become a tool for the UPND to shrink Zambia’s Democracy devoid of their independence guaranteed by the Constitution.

Clearly, we are dealing with a criminal organization which is abusing State Institutions to breach Human Rights of Zambians.

Article 52 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 is clear on how nominations are duly rejected.

“(2) A returning officer shall, immediately on the filing of a nomination paper, in accordance with clause (1), duly reject the nomination paper if the candidate does not meet the qualifications or procedural requirements specified for election to that office.”

The said provision is also clear on how a challenge is made. Viz;

“(4) A person may challenge, before a court or tribunal, as prescribed, the nomination of a candidate within seven days of the close of nomination and the court shall hear the case within twenty- one days of its lodgement.”

It’s surprising that ECZ has decided to usurp the power of the Court to cancel nominations that they initially accepted.

ECZ and UPND should not test the patience of Zambians.

Hakainde Hichilema must know that he is going down in the history books as one of the worst President in the history of Zambia.

We demand that ECZ Board must be DISSOLVED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT to remove known UPND Cadres advocating for a UPND agenda of shrinking the democratic space in our Country.