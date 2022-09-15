15 September 2022

UPND MUST LEARN QUICK; NOW!

SERIOUSLY speaking, in order to ensure continued support from the people who give the mandate to govern, a ruling party is supposed to be stronger than it’s strong Government.

One of the reasons PF lost power to UPND in the August 12, 2021 elections is because the party was weaker than its weakening and corrupt Government.

Instead of strengthening the party structures, money went to individual PF members and some became stinking rich overnight.

Further, instead of supporting strategic thinkers in the party, more attention was given to PF cadres to push a violent agenda on a national scale!

Within its first term in Office, the PF became a corrupt empire turning Zambians into perpetual beggars.

In order to survive, poor citizens repeatedly chanted an anthem for beggars, ‘Tulyemo,’ which translates in context; ‘give us a little to eat!’

The PF Secretariat became a cash distribution center instead of a strategic institution to ensure the ruling party kept its ideology and manifesto on course.

Worse still, the PF failed to come up with a people driven succession plan because there was no upright leader to take over from their most corrupt master!

But, warning to the UPND; here and NOW!

NOW is the time to make UPND stronger than the resilient New Dawn Government.

As a ruling party, we are NOW technically the first line of defence in regard to policy compliance by the New Dawn Government as per UPND manifesto.

We must NOW vow to protect our party, the president and all party more than before because we are dealing with political demons from hell.

And for sustainability sake and looking beyond 2031, NOW is the time!

Aswell K. Mwalimu

Checkmate

