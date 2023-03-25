UPND Mwense Council Chairperson Stephen Chipota Has Been Arrested Over Tribal Remarks

MWENSE COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON ARRESTED OVER TRIBAL REMARKS

By Joan Musabila

Police in Mansa District have arrested and charged Mwense Council Chairperson Stephen Chipota and Kelvin Mukuna, a business man, for the offence of issuing tribal remarks contrary to Section 70 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia

Mansa Commanding Officer, Fwambo Siame, has disclosed in a statement that the offence is in relation to the utterances the duo made earlier this month on 15th March 2023 between 09:00hrs and 16:00 while they were in police custody for allegedly being involved in the illegal mining of Sugilite.

Mr. Siame says they have been released on bond and will appear in court soon.