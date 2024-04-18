IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: UPND OFFICIALS IMPLICATED IN HATEEMBOS ABDUCTION CASE

The defense has produced video footage before Lusaka Magistrate Court implicating some United Party for National Development (UPND) officials in the alleged abduction of Milton and Feluna Hateembo.

In the video footage played in court, Milner Katolo’s wife Rachael is heard accusing UPND members Cornelius Mweetwa and Marshal Muchende of having held the Hateembo’s captive for over seven months.

The state has however reserved ruling in the allocation to admit video as part of the evidence.

In this matter, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Leader Edith Nawakwi is charged with an offence of abduction contrary to the laws of Zambia.