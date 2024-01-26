UPND SAYS THEY ARE NOT IMPORTING GMO MEALIE MEAL FROM SOUTH AFRICA…
Government allows ZNS’s Eagle Company to import 226 metric tonnes of mealie-meal from South Africa
Below is the letter;
The Ministry of Agriculture has issued Import Permits to Eagles Holding Milling Company Ltd to import mealie-meal into Zambia, 226 Mt from South Africa.
The consignments
will enter Zambia through Chirundu and Kazungula.
Kindly find attached a schedule with details of the issued Export Permits for your reference.
Yvonne S. Mpundu
Permanent Secretary (A)
MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE
GMO Mealie Meal here we come to Zambia…and the government will repack us into Eagle Milling bags for your Consumption. Hakainde’s Zambia!
Maize and Mealie Meal from South Africa is all GMO… Whoever will say this is non GMO is a damn Liar , a conman and a crook not fit to hold public office.