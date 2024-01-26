UPND SAYS THEY ARE NOT IMPORTING GMO MEALIE MEAL FROM SOUTH AFRICA…

Government allows ZNS’s Eagle Company to import 226 metric tonnes of mealie-meal from South Africa

Below is the letter;

The Ministry of Agriculture has issued Import Permits to Eagles Holding Milling Company Ltd to import mealie-meal into Zambia, 226 Mt from South Africa.

The consignments

will enter Zambia through Chirundu and Kazungula.

Kindly find attached a schedule with details of the issued Export Permits for your reference.

Yvonne S. Mpundu

Permanent Secretary (A)

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE