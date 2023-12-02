UPND SCOOP SANKOLONGA WARD BY-ELECTION IN MWANDI DISTRICT

UPND SCOOP SANKOLONGA WARD BY-ELECTION IN MWANDI DISTRICT.

TOTAL RESULTS=

UPND= 313

LM= 25

Break down results

Sankolonga polling Station
UPND 186
LM 23

Bukaka Polling Station
UPND 127
LM 02

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM

