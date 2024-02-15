UPND SCOOPS YET ANOTHER LOCAL GOVT. SEAT IN THE KAYO WARD BY-ELECTION, MWANSABOMBWE OF LUAPULA PROVINCE
Mwansabombwe, Thursday, February 15th
Mukamba polling station stream 1
UPND – 358
SP – 55
FDD – 00
IND – 05
LM – 03
Mukamba Polling Station 2
UPND – 372
SP – 53
FDD – 03
IND – 06
LM – 03
Lubansa Polling Station 1
SP -203
UPND – 159
IND – 03
LM – 04
FDD – 01
Lubansa Polling Station 2
UPND – 169
SP – 165
FDD – 01
LM – 02
IND – 07
Consolidated Results:
UPND – 1050
SP – 476
IND – 18
LM – 13
FDD – 05
That’s UPND competing against itself
Ati Shani Satana iwe! All those who voted.for Fred.Mmembe are PF losers. Fred Mmembe is PF extension on his own PF Kelenka iwe.
What is M’membe saying now? HH and UPND are still the people’s choice country wide. The people of Kayo ward have spoken.
Not people’s choice. Same tactics PF used and they got a rude shock in 2021. Same will apply in 2026 coz those Ministers who were campaigning for a ward will be busy with their survival.
Musonda ypu are free to continue bathing mumasushi obe. You lost terribly ba idiots.
Mu 2026 my dear, it won’t be Ministers doing it but HH himself. If he can still get that number of votes through his Ministers, what more when he will be there himself? Mukadabwa sana bane.
Frex M’membe does not accept this election result. He doesn’t accept it that the UPND has been accepted by ordinary people of Mwansabombwe.
Eli alashininkisha nomba, kanshi uyo wine puppet ewo balefwaya sana abantu ukuchila na Socialist. HH wakuleka fye mpaka inshita bamupela ikapwe.