UPND SCOOPS YET ANOTHER LOCAL GOVT. SEAT IN THE KAYO WARD BY-ELECTION, MWANSABOMBWE OF LUAPULA PROVINCE

Mwansabombwe, Thursday, February 15th

Mukamba polling station stream 1

UPND – 358

SP – 55

FDD – 00

IND – 05

LM – 03

Mukamba Polling Station 2

UPND – 372

SP – 53

FDD – 03

IND – 06

LM – 03

Lubansa Polling Station 1

SP -203

UPND – 159

IND – 03

LM – 04

FDD – 01

Lubansa Polling Station 2

UPND – 169

SP – 165

FDD – 01

LM – 02

IND – 07

Consolidated Results:

UPND – 1050

SP – 476

IND – 18

LM – 13

FDD – 05