UPND SELLING DATA TO OPPOSITION

MONZE District United Party for National Development-UPND Chairman, Michelo Kasauta, has warned members to desist from sharing party information with the opposition.

Kasauta says he is aware of word going round that there are people within the party who are in contact with the opposition leaders.

He cautions that the party will take action on those found giving out party information to the opposition regardless of the position they hold.

Meanwhile, Monze UPND Treasurer, Timothy Tatila, says the district has pledged its loyalty to the party and stands in support of President Hakiande Hichilema.

He urges those with ambitions of President within the party to come to the fore after 2031.

